#TBT | 2014 Walton TransCan Slideshow

#TBT | 2014 Walton TransCan Slideshow

By Billy Rainford

With the news that there won’t be a 26th edition of the Walton TransCan Grand National Championship still fresh in our minds, we thought we’d take a look back a couple years to a slideshow we did from the 2014 event.

The TransCan has always been the highlight of the motocross season here in Canada. Hopefully, we can get back to a time and place when and where everyone felt the same.