#TBT | Cole Thompson Interview from Las Vegas 2009

By Billy Rainford

Since we haven’t heard from Cole Thompson in a little while, we thought we’d reach back into the archives and post this interview set to photos from the 2009 World Minis in Las Vegas.

Cole is currently recovering from thumb surgery and we’ll be sure to get in touch with him soon to find out how it’s been going. In the meantime, here’s a much younger CT from LV.