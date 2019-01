TBT | Colton Facciotti Practicing on His KTM Back in 2013

By Billy Rainford

Since we posted a photo of Colton Facciotti on his KTM as a throwback last week, here’s a video we have stashed away in the old Vimeo files.

Colton Facciotti Practicing at Gopher Dunes from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.