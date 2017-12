#tbt | Rider Spotlight | Shawn Maffenbeier | 2011

By Billy Rainford

Since there are rumours floating around about where theĀ defending Canadian MX2 champion, Shawn Maffenbeier, may or may not end up in 2018, we thought we’d post this ‘Rider Spotlight’ from back in 2011.

Good luck with your negotiations, Shawn. Pro riders really do need to make hay while the sun shines, as they say.