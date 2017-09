#TBT | Rider Superstitions from 2011

#TBT | Rider Superstitions from 2011

By Billy Rainford

Most racers like to think they don’t have any, but we’re willing to bet almost every rider who lines up on the gate goes through certain pre-race rituals or superstitions before their psyches will let them blast off with 39 other riders.

Back in 2011, we walked around the pits and asked riders what they had to do before heading out for a race. This is definitely something we’ll do again in the near future.