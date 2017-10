#TBT | Video | 2016 Walton TransCan Supermini Moto 2

By Billy Rainford

This video goes back a couple summers to the 2016 Parts Canada TransCan at Walton Raceway. It was the year young American hotshot #52 Ethan Mann came up and took the win. Other players in the class were #81 Jacob Piccolo, #527 Jake Tricco, and #20 Jeremy McKie.

#bringbackthetranscan

2016 TransCan Supermini #2 from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.