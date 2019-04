Team Canada MXON Manager Applications Due by April 15

By Billy Rainford

If you are interested in applying for the position as 2019 Team Canada MXON Manager, here is the link to the Application Form:

https://www.motorcyclingcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2019-Application-for-Team-Managers-MXN.pdf

Applications due by April 15, 2019.

2019 Motocross of Nations will be held in Assen, Netherlands, September 27th.