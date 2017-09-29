Team Canada Photos from Thursday Practice at Cusses Gorse in England

Team Canada Photos from Thursday Practice at Cusses Gorse in England

By Billy Rainford

Team Canada MXON was over at the track called Cusses Gorse Thursday for final preparations for the 2017 MXON at Matterley Basin here in England.

The track is located only 10 minutes from Stonehenge (my second favourite henge…) and the roads getting to it gave all of us who were behind the wheel fits. You’d think simply reversing everything when you drive would be easier than it is.

Anyway, here are a bunch of photos from the drive to the track and the track from Thursday here in the south of England.