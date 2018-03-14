TEAM HOLESHOT MOTOSPORTS SIGNS QUINN AMYOTTE!

TEAM HOLESHOT MOTOSPORTS SIGNS QUINN AMYOTTE!

For Immediate Eelease:

Team holeshot motosports is pleased to announce the signing of intermediate/Pro rider #114 Quinn Amyotte from Blackstock, ON.

Fresh off his THOR Winter Olympic/Mini O’s Supercross championship, Team Holeshot Motosports and Quinn Amyotte have partnered up for the 2018 Motocross season.

Quinn will be running in the AMO/MMRS series along with running the Walton TransCan and Madoc Amateur National as an Intermediate this year along with moving up to the Pro division in 250 at many of the CMC Rockstar Triple Crown nationals on the east coast swing.

Along with his talent and impressive skills on and off the track Quinn will bring his mentor/brother & mechanic, Pro racer Bennet Amyotte (better known as Larry Enticer!).

Mark Booker, Manager at Team Holeshot, states, “With the backing of Canada’s largest and most successful amateur MX/SX team along with Quinn’s talent and finesse on a motocross bike, look for this kid to make a serious impact in 2018!“

Team Holeshot Motosports would like to thank all of our 2018 partners: KTM Canada, Apex Cycle, FXR Racing, Matrix Canada, MD Distributions, Forma Boots, 100%, Atlas Brace, MIKA Metals, MP1 Suspension, Mobius, 6D Helmets, 4 Arm Strong, Steve Simms racing (SSR), Bill’s Pipes, AMO, LB Graphics, Hoelshot 1, Rockwood Vet Clinic, DT1 Filters, Motopark, Guaranteed MX, Dunlop Tires, Slinger Motorsports, Surf & Turf Canada, Williams Hotels, MP County Line, RR Customs, Matrix Concepts, Dillon Bros Roofing