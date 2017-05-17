Team PR-MX Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki Roster | Rockstar Energy MX Nationals

As we near the gate drop at the first round of the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC, another team has announced its roster.

Team PR-MX Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki will consist of the following riders:

MX2:

#74 Guillaume St-Cyr – Victoriaville, PQ

Carlen Gardner – Paso Robles, CA (will join team at end of summer when broken arm is healed)

MX1:

#20 Kyle Swanson – San Antonio, TX

#740 Lane Staley – Chillicothe, OH