Team PRMX Pelletier Kawasaki Signs Cade Clason

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Team PR-MX Pelletier Kawasaki is proud to announce the signing of Tucson, Arizona, USA racer, #12 (Canada) #280 (AMA) CADE CLASON for Canadian Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross events. Chances are high that Cade will race with the team for all AMA 450 Supercross in the USA in 2020.

Words from Cade: “I’m pumped to go racing with the guys. I have known Logan (Karnow) and Josh (Cartwright) for a while, and they both seem to be happy on the program. Julien made me an awesome offer to go racing and i’m excited about it!“

We would like to thank all the team sponsors that are supporting us: PR-MX

Racing, Strikt Gear, Pelletier Kawasaki, Addikt Graphic, Ohlins USA, Devol

Engineering, Bud Racing, Araï, Blud Lubricants, VR Médic, TCD, Guts, Cycra, ODI, Rekluse, HGS, Bondi Engines, EKS Brand, No Toil, ASV, Dirt Tricks, Fist Gloves, Pro Wheels, Wossner Pistons, Ride Engineering, EVS, Renegade fuels, Hoosier tires