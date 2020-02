Team PRMX Rider Josh Cartwright Injured

By Billy Rainford

#86 Josh Cartwright who rides for the Canadian PRMX Just 1 Wossner Pelletier Kawasaki team in the 450 class in Monster Energy AMA Supercross has sustained a hand injury during practice this week.

The Memphis native who calls Tallahassee, Florida, home will be out for a short time.

