Team PRMX Signs Westen Wrozyna for 2018 Supercross

Team PRMX Signs Westen Wrozyna for 2018 Supercross

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Team PR-MX.ca Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki is proud to announce the addition of Canadian all-star racer, Westen Wrozyna, of Newtonville, Ontario, for for the 2018 season. Westen will compete in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross East Coast 250 series and the Rockstar Energy Canadian series.

“I am really excited to be joining the PRMX team and taking this step in my career with great people and sponsors behind me. It’s been a childhood dream of mine to race Supercross and I’m grateful for this opportunity,” said Wrozyna.



We would like to thank all the team support for this amazing season: PR-MX.ca, Strikt Gear, Pelletier Kawasaki, Addikt Graphic, Devol Engineering, Bud Racing, Arai, Ti Lube, VR Medics, MP1, Guts, Cycra, ODI, Rekluse, HGS, Bondi Engines, Williams Motorwerx,Viral, FM Boots, Funnel Web, DP Triple Clamps, Streamline, Dirt Tricks, Fists Gloves, Pro Wheels, Racetech Anklesavers, Vertex pistons, and many more to come!