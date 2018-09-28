Team PRMX Strikt Kawasaki Signs Daniel Herrlein

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Team PR-MX.ca Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki is proud to announce the addition of American Pro racer, Daniel Herrlein, for 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450 class and also the Canadian Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross series.

“I’m looking forward to a great year racing for team PRMX on the brand new 2019 KX 450. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the team and the bike and I am confident that PRMX will have my bike dialed in for this upcoming season. This is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to make the most of it!” said Herrlein.

We would like to thank all the team support for this amazing season: PR-MX.ca, Strikt Gear, Pelletier Kawasaki, Addikt Graphics, Devol Engineering, Bud Racing, Arai, Blud lubricants, VR Medics, TCD, Guts, Cycra, ODI, Rekluse, Hgs, Bondi Engines, Williams Motorwerx, Eks Brand, No Toil, Streamline, Dirt Tricks, Fists Gloves, Pro Wheels, Anklesavers, Vertex pistons, specs bolts,Hoosier tires and many more to come.