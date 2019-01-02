Team PRMX Testing at Viney Ranch | Strikt

Team PRMX Testing at Viney Ranch | Strikt

By Billy Rainford

Emily and I finally arrived in California on Tuesday afternoon, just in time to catch Team PRMX riders testing suspension with Tim Bennett from TCD at Viney Ranch in Murrieta.

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky and the temperature hit a high of 17 degrees Celsius — it was a perfect day to ride some Supercross!

Here are a few photos from this afternoon as we all get ready for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series opener at A1 this Saturday.