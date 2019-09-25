Team Quebec World Vet Championship Bios | Claude Prud’Homme

Team Quebec World Vet Team 2019

We will have the chance to have a photographer / columnist during our trip to California. Thank you for the help you bring to visibility and for the sponsorship!

Claude Prud’Homme – Photographer,columnist, assistant.

Photographer, columnist and assistant coordinator for special events / accreditation with 360 Nitro. TV. I also have my own media company known as studio-017.

I consider myself more as a photography enthusiast than as a photographer. But a passionate one anyway. I completed my 4½ years as a collaborator with the media agencies working in the cover of motorized sport, two of them with the agency 360 Nitro. TV. I’ve been doing photography for more than 25 years and I’ve had the pleasure of covering my son’s school football period for 5 years.

I cover a wide range of Motorized Sports Events, at the local, regional, provincial and national level, for everything that has two wheels, 4 Wheels, or an engine / turbine as a booster.

Aside from Formula 1, I covered a lot of each of the types of motorized sport event that can be seen in Quebec.

It’s been more than 5 years since I’ve been interested in the world of MX, having covered the race at X Town in 2013 or 2014. and it is with pleasure that I have accepted the mandate to bring back a multitude of memories to these Quebec riders who will be participating in the Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen in San Bernardino, CA this fall.