Team Quebec World Vet Championship Bios | Dany Paradis

From Les Quebecois au World Vet Championship 2019 Facebook page:

Here is our 10th rider who will participate in the Dubya World Vet Championship in California! Team Quebec World Vet 2019 🏁🤙🏽

Dany Paradis

Dany Paradis | Michael Pelletier photo

Has been riding motocross since about 2002.

I’ve always been in the veteran class.

I have been in Snocross for 3 years and won a championship in Vet Stock and Open in 2007.

The last 2 years, during the summer, I participated in the Vet Fest on the Red Bud circuit! I won a 2nd position in + 45 and + 50.

At Glen Helen I’m aiming for a top 10 in Vet + 45 + 50 B.

I ride a 350 KTM and proud to be supported by J. A. Performance a KTM dealer from Victoriaville, QC!