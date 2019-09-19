Team Quebec World Vet Championships Bios | Eve Bourdeau
From Les Quebecois au World Vet Championship 2019 Facebook page:
Here is our 10th rider who will participate in the Dubya World Vet Championship at Glen Helen in California, Nov 1-3! Team Quebec World Vet 2019 🏁🤙🏽
Eve Bourdeau
Open Woman / A
Challenge Quebec
I started the motocross young. My father gave me his passion when I was 5 years old! Several beautiful years of racing!
It was a return to the source in 2017, after a long break of 14 years without a motorcycle!
I started the race again among the beginner women! To my biggest surprise I won the championship that season!
Season 2018 Provincial Women B – 2nd position in the championship as well as a participation in the Montreal Supercross!
Season 2019 Provincial Women’s Open / A – 3trd position in the championship!
Participation in the Montreal Supercross – 7th position.
I am very happy to be part of the team and thus participate in the World Vet with my dad!
Thank you to my sponsors:
Motovan
Gregory sport
Twice production
Gourmet Cuisine
Ktm Canada
Evo suspension
Construction precellence
Franklin motosport