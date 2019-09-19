Team Quebec World Vet Championships Bios | Eve Bourdeau

Team Quebec World Vet Championships Bios | Eve Bourdeau

From Les Quebecois au World Vet Championship 2019 Facebook page:

Here is our 10th rider who will participate in the Dubya World Vet Championship at Glen Helen in California, Nov 1-3! Team Quebec World Vet 2019 🏁🤙🏽

Eve Bourdeau

Eve Bourdeau | Claude Prud’Homme photo

Open Woman / A

Challenge Quebec

I started the motocross young. My father gave me his passion when I was 5 years old! Several beautiful years of racing!

It was a return to the source in 2017, after a long break of 14 years without a motorcycle!

I started the race again among the beginner women! To my biggest surprise I won the championship that season!

Season 2018 Provincial Women B – 2nd position in the championship as well as a participation in the Montreal Supercross!

Season 2019 Provincial Women’s Open / A – 3trd position in the championship!

Participation in the Montreal Supercross – 7th position.

I am very happy to be part of the team and thus participate in the World Vet with my dad!

Thank you to my sponsors:

Motovan

Gregory sport

Twice production

Gourmet Cuisine

Ktm Canada

Evo suspension

Construction precellence

Franklin motosport