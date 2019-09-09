Team Quebec World Vet Championships Bios | Jessica Labbé Pepin

Team Quebec World Vet Championships Bios | Jessica Labbé Pepin

Here’s another Team Quebec Dubya Vet World Championships at Glen Helen Nov 1-3 bio from the Team Quebec Facebook page:

Google Translate:

Here is our 6th rider who will participate in the world vet Championship in California! Team Quebec World Vet 2019 🏁🤙🏽🌸

Jessica Labbé Pepin | Richard Séguin photo

Jessica Labbé Pepin

27 years old

Intermediate Women

Motocross rider since 2012 and promoter of the Ste-Julie motocross track.

I’ve been a racing rider all my life, but I started at 17 years old on a road bike then at 20 years old doing motocross competitions and have been following it lately from the Snocross and Supermoto races.

I decided to participate in the World Veteran Championship at Glen Helen and thus take the same path as my father who won the + 45 class in 2006.

My goal is to be in the top 10 in Women! 🏁 🏁

Thank you to the sponsors who will support me in this adventure: Mathias Sports, Kimpex, Answer, Motocross Ste-Julie, the Transport Gilles Pepin.