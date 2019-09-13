Team Quebec World Vet Championships Bios | Roxanne Murray

From: https://www.facebook.com/QcWorldVet2018/

Here is our 9th driver who will participate in the world vet championship in California! Team Quebec World Vet 2019 🏁🤙🏽🌸

Roxanne Murray

Roxanne Murray | Pierre Tremblay photo

26 years old

Intermediate Woman

Motocross Rider Since 2012 and sponsor of the Tring-Junction motocross track.

I had the best coach who passed me a lot of technique, thanks to my constance I did several podiums in Women B and in 2014 and 2015 I finished 2nd at the CMRB championship. Thank you my man for your patience 😛 Simon Lessard

I decided to participate in the Veteran World Championship at Glen Helen to go live mx’s American dream with my boyfriend!

Thank you to the sponsors who will support me in this adventure:

Motocross Tring Junction

Late sport

And-sticky

Grt suspension