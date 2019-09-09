Team Quebec World Vet Championships Bios | Simon Lessard
Here’s another Team Quebec bio for the Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen, November 1-3.
(Google Translate) From the Team Quebec World Vet Facebook site:
Here is our 5th rider who will participate in the Dubya World Vet Championship at Glen Helen in California! Team Quebec World Vet 2019 🏁🤙🏽
Simon Lessard
Vet + 25 Pro
Pro rider since 2012 and owner of the Tring-Junction Motocross Park.
I did competitions from 2005 until 2015.
The highlights are in 2008 when I won the Junior 125 & GP championship and I won 4 rounds of the Winter Am Series in Florida in the C class.
Having a motorcycle park for me is to spend almost 7 whole months of my time in order to offer one of the best places in Quebec for all motorcycle enthusiasts like me!
In addition to this, I teach my passion to more than a hundred young people who come to do my holiday camps for 5 full weeks. Anyway, I love this sport!!
This end of the season I decided to spoil myself and go to the races. I did the national in Deschambault by MX1 the provincial in Franklin and X Town. I should be resourceful for the World Vet races. I was looking forward to the age of participating and I’m going to enjoy it with my wife Roxanne Murray 🤩!
Special thanks to my parents!!
Thank you to the sponsors:
Motocross Tring Junction
Late sport
Md distribution
Grt suspension
Graphic E-sticky
Fxr motorcycle
Atlas Brace
6D helmet
XM sport
📸 Peter Chamberland
A huge thank you to Alain Bourdeau for organizing such a beautiful trip 🙌🏼