Team Quebec World Vet Championships Bios | Simon Lessard

Here’s another Team Quebec bio for the Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen, November 1-3.

(Google Translate) From the Team Quebec World Vet Facebook site:

Here is our 5th rider who will participate in the Dubya World Vet Championship at Glen Helen in California! Team Quebec World Vet 2019 🏁🤙🏽

Simon Lessard | Pierre Chamberland photo

Simon Lessard

Vet + 25 Pro

Pro rider since 2012 and owner of the Tring-Junction Motocross Park.

I did competitions from 2005 until 2015.

The highlights are in 2008 when I won the Junior 125 & GP championship and I won 4 rounds of the Winter Am Series in Florida in the C class.

Having a motorcycle park for me is to spend almost 7 whole months of my time in order to offer one of the best places in Quebec for all motorcycle enthusiasts like me!

In addition to this, I teach my passion to more than a hundred young people who come to do my holiday camps for 5 full weeks. Anyway, I love this sport!!

This end of the season I decided to spoil myself and go to the races. I did the national in Deschambault by MX1 the provincial in Franklin and X Town. I should be resourceful for the World Vet races. I was looking forward to the age of participating and I’m going to enjoy it with my wife Roxanne Murray 🤩!

Special thanks to my parents!!

Thank you to the sponsors:

Motocross Tring Junction

Late sport

Md distribution

Grt suspension

Graphic E-sticky

Fxr motorcycle

Atlas Brace

6D helmet

XM sport

📸 Peter Chamberland

A huge thank you to Alain Bourdeau for organizing such a beautiful trip 🙌🏼