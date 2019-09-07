Team Quebec World Vet MX Championships Bios | Alain Bourdeau

From the Team Quebec World Vet MX Championships Facebook page.

Here is our 4th and main pilot who will participate in the Dubya World Vet Championship in California! The Organizer of this beautiful trip! 🏁Team Quebec World Vet 2019 🏁🤙🏽

Alain Bourdeau.

Date of Birth: In 1962, on a motorcycle in 1967. A tricycle wasn’t going fast enough. Start of the races in 1979.

Semi retirement in 1981 due to lack of budget. Back to track in 1988 to never miss a race later.

My most beautiful race trip is to have done all the provincial from 1994 to 1997 with my three kids running pee Wee and me as a veteran.

After that, my wife Chantal came to race in 1999 and the adventure continues since then.

Several times Quebec champion in + 30 years, + 40 years old and + 45 years old, render at 57 years old, I don’t give up big place on the track and always ready for the holeshot.

Four participations in the Red Bud Vet Fest with as best performance, a 4th place in + 50 years in 2017. This year will be my 5th participation in the Dubya World Vet Championship at Glen Helen with as best results, a 4th place in 2012 in the + 50 class and in 2017, a 3rd place in the class + 55 years.

This year I’m aiming for the podium, but more particularly the highest walk. 🏁

Head of the World Vet Team Québec for the last 5 editions. I take care of the planning of the trip, the residence, the track training in California, the visits of the places ‘ ‘ HOT ‘ ‘ related to motocross in California, from the sponsorship and sponsors components as well as the recruitment of a photographer who will accompany the group.

A huge thank you to my sponsors for the year 2019:

Gregory sport

Construction Précellence

Motovan

Club ProForm

Twice

Evo suspension

Gourmet Cuisine

And thanks to the sponsors of the 2019 Edition of the World Vet Championship:

Desmarais Sport – Grégoire Sport – PR-MX.ca – Hoosier Racing Tire – Twice – Blud Lubricants – Franklin Motosport – XTown – KTM Canada – Ryno Power –

B & G Performance Sunoco – Evo Suspension – Technikem-100 % – Mathias-groupe contant – challenge Quebec – direct motocross and 360 Nitro. TV TV

Other sponsors could be added.