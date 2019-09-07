Team Quebec World Vet MX Championships Bios |Miguel Majeau

From Les Quebecois au World Vet Championships Facebook Page:

Here is our third pilot who will participate in the World Vet Championship in California! Team Quebec World Vet 2019 🏁🤙🏽

Miguel Majeau

26 years old

Saint Gabriel of Brandon, Quebec

Start on a bike: I started young behind my house, and then stop! In 2011 I bought myself a motorcycle to start the races in 2014!

2014 Amxq Junior MX3 Championship 10th

2015 Amxq Inter MX3 4th

2016 Challenge Quebec Inter-Country Challenge 7th

2017 Challenge Quebec Inter Mx3 Provincial 10th

2017 Challenge Quebec Inter-Country Challenge 7th

2017 Challenge Quebec Elite 20-29 years old championship 1 CHAMPION

2017 Deschambeault GNA Inter MX1 4th

2018 Challenge Quebec Inter-Country Challenge 7th

2019 Deschambeault ECAN 25 + 2nd

Inter MX1 3rd

Inter MX3 3rd

Sponsors: JM Sport, Forest Majeau, Motovan, Lanau Industries, Max Bike, Club MX, Bud Racing.