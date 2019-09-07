Team Quebec World Vet MX Championships Bios |Miguel Majeau
From Les Quebecois au World Vet Championships Facebook Page:
Here is our third pilot who will participate in the World Vet Championship in California! Team Quebec World Vet 2019 🏁🤙🏽
Miguel Majeau
26 years old
Saint Gabriel of Brandon, Quebec
Start on a bike: I started young behind my house, and then stop! In 2011 I bought myself a motorcycle to start the races in 2014!
2014 Amxq Junior MX3 Championship 10th
2015 Amxq Inter MX3 4th
2016 Challenge Quebec Inter-Country Challenge 7th
2017 Challenge Quebec Inter Mx3 Provincial 10th
2017 Challenge Quebec Inter-Country Challenge 7th
2017 Challenge Quebec Elite 20-29 years old championship 1 CHAMPION
2017 Deschambeault GNA Inter MX1 4th
2018 Challenge Quebec Inter-Country Challenge 7th
2019 Deschambeault ECAN 25 + 2nd
Inter MX1 3rd
Inter MX3 3rd
Sponsors: JM Sport, Forest Majeau, Motovan, Lanau Industries, Max Bike, Club MX, Bud Racing.