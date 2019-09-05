Team Quebec ‘World Vet MX Championships’ Bios | Rémi Dufour
By Billy Rainford
What a great way to familiarize everyone with the riders who will participate in the 2019 World Vet MX Championships at Glen Helen November 1-3 for Team Quebec.
They’ve been posting these rider bios on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/QcWorldVet2018/
Here’s the first one:
Rémi Dufour 25 years old
Top 10 goal in Vet 25 +
Commanditaires: Mathias Sport, Amsoil, FXR, MD Distribution, Ryno Power Canada, Guts Racing, CMQ GRAPHICS, premium MX