Team Quebec World Vet Nationals Bios | Tim Tremblay

From: Les Québecois au World Vet Championship 2019 Facebook page:

Here is our 7th rider who will participate in the Dubya World Vet Championship at Glen Helen in California, Nov 1-3.

Tim Tremblay | Team Quebec Facebook photo

Tim Tremblay

Pro Vet + 30

Pro Vet goal: + 30 podium

MX

1 victoire overall CMRC Pro National 250 (2007 Gopher Dunes)

Some Podiums Pro National 250

Some Podiums Pro National 450

Provincial Pro Champion a few times

A few podiums at the Montreal Supercross in 250

Snocross

Champion Semi Pro ISOC Snocross National 2009

Champion Pro Stock ISOC Snocross National 2010

Pro Open Champion ISOC National 2012

17 Pro wins

90 Pro podiums