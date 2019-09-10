Team Quebec World Vet Nationals Bios | Tim Tremblay
From: Les Québecois au World Vet Championship 2019 Facebook page:
Here is our 7th rider who will participate in the Dubya World Vet Championship at Glen Helen in California, Nov 1-3.
Tim Tremblay
Pro Vet + 30
Pro Vet goal: + 30 podium
MX
1 victoire overall CMRC Pro National 250 (2007 Gopher Dunes)
Some Podiums Pro National 250
Some Podiums Pro National 450
Provincial Pro Champion a few times
A few podiums at the Montreal Supercross in 250
Snocross
Champion Semi Pro ISOC Snocross National 2009
Champion Pro Stock ISOC Snocross National 2010
Pro Open Champion ISOC National 2012
17 Pro wins
90 Pro podiums