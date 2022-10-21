THE 2023 KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION SETS NEW STANDARDS

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – In conjunction with the final round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series this weekend, KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the most technologically advanced cross-country racer on the market – the new generation KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION. With an impressive eight-year-straight championship run, KTM is no stranger to winning premier cross-country racing titles. For 2023, the all-new KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION brings unmatched technology to the cross-country battlefield in true limited edition fashion.

Using the already potent KTM 350 XC-F as a baseline, the 2023 KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION boasts a number of technological advancements and brings together torquey power and agile handling, with true race-winning credentials and FACTORY RACING treatment.

The all-new frame has not only been engineered for longitudinal rigidity but also repositions rotating mass closer to the center of gravity. This, together with thicker frame walls, improves reliability and flex characteristics while offering unmatched rider feel. An all-new shock mount and shock design, balanced with updated XACT forks, deliver unquestioned cross-country domination. A reworked rider triangle with improved knee contact – especially when standing on the pegs – provides improved gripping surfaces all around. New plastics wrapped in exclusive FMF KTM FACTORY RACING graphics work to expel mud buildup in wet, muddy conditions, while a new, flatter seat profile and high-grip orange seat cover provide exceptional rider movement and control. A handy grip pocket under the seat, just above the airbox, makes gripping the bike and lifting it much easier.

Living up to its FACTORY EDITION badging, the KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION is adorned with a carefully selected range of top-shelf equipment including Factory orange anodized triple clamps, Factory wheels with black D.I.D Dirtstar rims and CNC-machined orange hubs, and a list of important protection pieces. An FMF KTM FACTORY RACING machine would also not be complete without a state-of-the-art FMF muffler, incorporating the latest in Resonance Chamber Technology to deliver class-leading performance at the lowest possible weight.

MORE MODEL HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE

Orange frame and FMF KTM Factory Racing graphics

FMF titanium slip-on muffler

Factory triple clamps anodized in orange

KTM Factory wheels

Factory holeshot device for fork guards

Composite skid plate

Factory seat with Selle Dalla Valle logo

Semi-floating front disc

Solid rear disc

Front brake carbon disc guard

Orange rear sprocket

Hinson clutch cover

The all-new 2023 KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION is available now at authorized KTM dealers and can be seen in action at the last round of IRONMAN GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

For more information on pricing and availability, please contact your local KTM dealer or visit https://ktm.com/en-us.html..