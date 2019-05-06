THE MONSTER ENERGY ALPINESTARS PILLER’S KAWASAKI RACE TEAM FINISHES THE SEASON ON TOP

With a very competitive 450 class and only few points behind the championship lead, Matt knew what he had to do coming into the last round. From the first qualifier, Matt Goerke set the pace and showed impressive speed. He would eventually top the qualification and head to the night show with the advantage. In his heat race, Goerke got a good jump off the gate and found himself in the top 3 right away. Within half a lap, he slid into 2nd place and started applying pressure for the lead. Matt used his remarkable speed through the whoop section to get closer to 1st place. After some back and forth, Matt finally made the pass with 2 laps to go and drove his KX 450F to the checkered flag for another heat win.

Before the main event, Matt lined up for the Clash For Cash. Unfortunately, he got a bad start and a crashed early on, leaving him out of the lead chase. The #2 didn’t let this bad luck affect the important race, the Main event. Matt Goerke used his last indoor race of the AX Tour series to make a point. Not only did he get the Holeshot, but he led wire to wire, crossing the finish line with a comfortable lead and finishing the Arenacross season the best way possible.