THE MONSTER ENERGY ALPINESTARS PILLER’S KAWASAKI RACE TEAM FINISHES THE SEASON ON TOP

This past weekend was the last round of the 2019 AX Tour series in Barrie, Ontario. The Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki Race Team was in town and ready to give it their all to conclude the Arenacross portion of the TripleCrown series. Matt Goerkeand Tyler Medaglia had an amazing day, and both went home with the victory in their respective class.

With a very competitive 450 class and only few points behind the championship lead, Matt knew what he had to do coming into the last round. From the first qualifier, Matt Goerke set the pace and showed impressive speed. He would eventually top the qualification and head to the night show with the advantage. In his heat race, Goerke got a good jump off the gate and found himself in the top 3 right away. Within half a lap, he slid into 2nd place and started applying pressure for the lead. Matt used his remarkable speed through the whoop section to get closer to 1st place. After some back and forth, Matt finally made the pass with 2 laps to go and drove his KX 450F to the checkered flag for another heat win.

Before the main event, Matt lined up for the Clash For Cash. Unfortunately, he got a bad start and a crashed early on, leaving him out of the lead chase. The #2 didn’t let this bad luck affect the important race, the Main event. Matt Goerke used his last indoor race of the AX Tour series to make a point. Not only did he get the Holeshot, but he led wire to wire, crossing the finish line with a comfortable lead and finishing the Arenacross season the best way possible.

‘‘I knew what I had to do this weekend and I just went for it.  I felt super comfortable on the track from the beginning and it made it easy to put my head down and show my full potential. I am really looking forward to the outdoor season and can’t wait to be in Calgary next month’’
Matt Goerke

In the 250 class, Tyler Medaglia put down some quick laps right from the first free practice and kept on showing his indoor skills through qualifying. Tyler’s speed and experience through the whoop section put him at the top of the leader board by the end of the last qualifier. Tyler didn’t get the best start in his heat race, running in 5th place on the first lap. After making a pass in the woops and then another one from the inside, Tyler found himself in a 3-way battle for the lead. After putting pressure on the first 2 riders for laps, Tyler avoided an accident in between the first 2 positions and grabbed the lead. Two minutes later, Medaglia was grabbing the heat win.

Tyler also had a great Clash For Cash, going from dead last on the start, all the way up to 3rd at the finish line. After making multiple passes early on in the race, Tyler waited until the last corner to weasel his way into the top-3, getting all the fans on the edge of their seat. The last 250 main event of the Arenacross season ended up very intense for the #5, who got the Holeshot and had to deal with lots of pressure from the 2nd place rider for the whole race. After 12 minutes of tight battling, Tyler grabbed his well-deserved first victory of the season.

‘‘I found my flow early on this weekend and it helped me put all the pieces together to finally get that win. I’m super excited for the great outdoors and I will carry on the confidence I built through the indoor series, working as hard as I can to be on the podium every weekend from now on. ’’  Tyler Medaglia
After an amazing weekend, the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki Race Team will take a month-long break and head to Calgary in early June for the first round of the MX Tour Series.
RESULTS – AFTER ROUND 4
CLASH FOR CASH
AX TOUR RD4 RESULTS1st: Phil Nicoletti (5 pts)
2nd: Cole Thompson (4 pts)
3rd: Tyler Medaglia (3 pts)
4th: Shawn Maffenbeier (2 pts)
5th: Brad Nauditt (1 pt)
250 CLASS
AX TOUR RD2 RESULTS1st: Tyler Medaglia (30 pts)
2nd: Luke Renzland (27 pts)
3rd: Dylan Wright (25 pts)
4th: Tanner Ward (23 pts)
5th: Brad Nauditt (21 pts)
450 CLASS
AX TOUR RD2 RESULTS1st: Matt Goerke (30 pts)
2nd: Phil Nicoletti (27 pts)
3rd: Dakota Alix (25 pts)
4th: Cole Thompson (23 pts)
5th: Shawn Maffenbeier (21 pts)
250 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (FINAL)

1st: Dylan Wright
2nd: Luke Renzland
3rd: Tyler Medaglia
4th: Marco Cannella
5th: Brad Nauditt
450 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (FINAL)

1st: Cole Thompson
2nd: Matt Goerke
3rd: Phil Nicoletti
4th: Cade Clason
5th: Shawn Maffenbeier
Photo Credit: James Lissimore (@lissimorephoto)
