(Ontario, Canada – March 9th, 2020)
THE MONSTER ENERGY KAWASAKI PRO CIRCUIT
2020 PRE-SEASON UPDATE
|The countdown has officially started and the Monster Energy Kawasaki Pro Circuit race team is only a few weeks away from the first gate drop of the 2020 season.
Since the new year brought the addition of some new, amazing partners and some changes in our rider line-up, we thought we would take the occasion to update everyone and share all of our plans for the upcoming season.
|THE TEAM
|MARSHAL WELTIN – KX 250
Mechanic : Justin Roney
For 2020, the Monster Energy Kawasaki Pro Circuit is very happy to welcome Marshal Weltin on board. The #19 has now been training with the team for a few months and is looking forward to kicking off the new season. Marshal will be competing in the 250 class aboard the Kawasaki KX250 in all 3 TripleCrown series.
|TYLER MEDAGLIA – KX 450
Mechanic : Christian Huber
Returning to the team for the 3rd year in a row, Tyler Medaglia is now back on the Kawasaki KX 450 and ready to take on 2020. After multiple accomplishments in all disciplines and all classes, Tyler is looking forward to using the 2020 season to add more success to his resume.
|MATT GOERKE – KX 450
Mechanic : Tyler Vrba
Multiple-time Canadian champion, Matt Goerke will also be making his return to racing with the Monster Energy Kawasaki Pro Circuit. Despite a set back during the off-season, Matt worked really hard and impressed everyone with an early come back to riding. Against all odds, we are happy to say that the #2 will be on his Kawasaki KX 450 for the first round of Canadian Arenacross in April.
|CHAD GOODWIN
Race Team Manager
The Monster Energy Kawasaki Pro Circuit race team is happy to officially introduce Chad Goodwin as their 2020 Race Team Manager. With a lot of experience with the team and complete trust from the owners, Chad’s new position appointment was an easy decision and we are looking forward to a great season together.
|EXTENDED PARTNERSHIP WITH PRO CIRCUIT
|To complete our 2020 program, we are happy to announce the extension of our already existing partnership with the globally recognized company of PRO CIRCUIT.
PRO CIRCUIT had been providing the team with exhausts in the past years and will add engine and suspension to this year’s program.
The expertise of a company like PRO CIRCUIT brings a lot of confidence to the team and we can’t wait to unleash our new bikes on the track.