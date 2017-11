Discover the NEW SCOTT MX550 Helmet The world’s biggest motorcycle show is in full swing and SCOTT Sports is proud to present the safest and most ventilated motocross helmet. Milan, Italy. 2017 EICMA hosts one of the biggest and well known international motorcycle exhibition from the 7th to the 12th of November. We at SCOTT are excited to unveil the MX550 helmet, the safest and most ventilated motocross helmet we have ever created. Come and visit us at our booth Hall 15 / E30. Please find the compiled MX550 helmet highlights here: MX550 PR & Media Highlight Kit Brimming with innovation and shaped by years of experience, the major goal of the MX550 Helmet was to fulfill the exact requirements of athletes and consumers: Ventilation and safety. Exceptional comes as a standard. SCOTT helmets, Get your Head in the Game. Class Leading Ventilation The MX550 provides maximum airflow thanks to its unique construction. It has a huge air opening at the front, strategically placed vents and massive ventilation channels throughout the helmet that pull out the air in the back. The ventilation was benchmarked in a wind tunnel scenario against key competitors. The MX550 significantly outperformed them. Safety as Priority Our mission is to protect your head. We implemented two key safety technologies in the MX550 helmet: Conehead technology against radial impacts straight into the head and the MIPS Brain Protection system against angular impacts which cause rotational violence passed to the brain. With the combination of these two technologies, riders can worry less about being safe and focus more on the ride ahead. Besides ventilation and safety, a major goal was to make the design of the MX550 unique. The integrated visor and the clean lines give the helmet an outstanding and fresh look for riders to set trends left and right. The 2018 collection offers five different colorways to match different outfits perfectly. To learn more, head over to our dedicated MX550 Helmet Marketing Page.