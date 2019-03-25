The Story Behind the Photo | #92 Adam Cianciarulo 2011

By Billy Rainford

Traditionally, I get the person in the photo to tell the story about what’s going on in it, but this time I felt I’d take over and tell the story how I saw it.

I got the chance to spend 3 months down in Florida living in a motorhome back in the winter of 2011 thanks to MX Ranking. Of course, I’d heard of the young hotshot Florida rider who was making waves and was well on his way to setting amateur records before I headed south, but the chance to watch his progress in person is something I’ll always remember.

Adam Cianciarulo was the young rider from Port Orange, FLA who was doing things on his bike at speeds rarely ever seen before – the kid was another Florida prodigy, the likes we hadn’t seen since James Stewart.

I was busy promoting the new business venture while shooting photos and getting to watch some great racing all over the state from Gatorback in the north to Thundercross in the south. It was a fun winter and I’m always grateful for the opportunity.

The shot you’re looking at is from a Loretta Lynn’s Qualifier at the track in Reddick. That’s Adam after a race “talking” with his dad, Alan Cianciarulo.

Alan didn’t race but Adam grew up watching the sport with his dad as a child. Adam went on to win 11 amateur titles at Loretta Lynn’s and many others at big amateur events across the United States.

While I was down there, I noticed something interesting that happened after every single moto, without fail: once Adam crossed the checkered flag he’d have to look around until he found his dad. He’d then ride over to him for the post-race breakdown.

Many times, Adam would win by close to a minute, but he still had to find his dad and take what seemed like a verbal beat-down from him. I’d never really witnessed competitiveness to that degree. It was both impressive and off-putting at the same time.

In fact, I remember being at a race one evening in Bithlo where Adam’s class didn’t have enough riders for its own gate drop, so he ended up racing with some 450 A guys. Adam got on the rear wheel of a fast dude on a Honda 450 and stuck to him like glue all the way to the flag. It was crazy watching him give this guy fits the whole time.

Of course, at the end of the moto he headed to his dad and get told what he screwed up on his way to crushing everyone on the track in his class and in the A class…except this one guy.

I’m sure he was told he was taking the wrong line here, the right line there, not adjusting to the changing track conditions properly, or braking too early into a corner somewhere. Whatever the system was that they had, it seems to have worked!

Adam touched on this at a post-race press conference I was at a few weeks ago and it reminded me that I have this photo. It sounds like things have cooled down a little in this area, but Adam admitted they would yell at each other about racing until they were both blue in the face…and then they’d switch gears and go back to their normal, loving father/son relationship.

I’d really like to ask Adam a little more about this photo when I get the chance, so maybe we’ll hear it straight from the horse’s mouth at some point.