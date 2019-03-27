The Story Behind the Photo | Marco Dubé Pushes Bikes Across Line in Mission, BC

The Story Behind the Photo | Marco Dubé Pushes Bikes Across Line in Mission, BC

By Billy Rainford

There are moments in our sport that defy reason and inspire us all to give 100%. One such moment I caught on camera was an extremely hot day back in 2003 at the CMRC Canadian Motocross Nationals at Mission Raceway in Mission, BC.

I was still living in Vancouver at the time and made the drive out into the valley to watch the action with a friend. I’m not even sure what I was doing for a camera back then, but I’m pretty sure it was Canon A3 point-and-shoot unit from Best Buy.

I was sitting in the bleachers at the finish line and couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Marco Dubé was coming from well back on the track with the checkered flag waving pushing his dead bike across the line in the scorching heat. It was a memorable moment, and one I thought would be best told by the man, himself.

I got in touch with Marco over at MD Distributions to get the ‘Story Behind the Photo’ straight from the rider’s mouth. Here’s how Marco described what happened that afternoon in the heat:

Well, the story behind the photo here at Mission, BC was more proof that I fought until the end. I recall pushing my bike for a good section and that table top was pretty steep, but I made it to the top like my mind was telling to do.

Do we call it more bad luck or a lack of testing with a special gas cap…and super warm weather that day? The product was nice but it cost me a full 450 engine that day.

The vented hose was too long and it ended up sucking sand the whole first moto, which I felt a huge lack of power passing the mid-point of that race. I notified my mechanic right away that I was under-powered and we noticed together how the gas tank was all sucked in.

So, my mechanic did his best to clean everything up, change the gas cap back to stock and make sure nothing else was damaged. He went and tested the bike which we thought was okay and ready because we didn’t have any time to switch the engine after questioning each other for so long.

We went for the second moto but with all the over-heating the bike suffered in the first moto, the Y connector from the radiator hoses melted down from the first moto and they started breaking down.

The bike started smoking before the second lap was over and by the 5th laps, I was out of antifreeze. The only thing I could do was try to preserve the bike as much as I could, because if I could gain 2 points, you surely can appreciate those at the end of the season.

Unfortunately, 400-500 metres from the checkers, the thing seized up on me…but I jumped off onto my feet and started pushing that thing to the finish to claim the few points that were mine.

So, this is the story behind the Mission photo and I can assure you my mechanic had a blast of shit and I never dealt with that (gas cap) sponsor again.

True story, and it is still a good memory.

Marco Dubé

There are a few similar stories floating around our sport, but this is the one I happened to catch on camera. Marco was always a rider to give it his all, and this is just one of the instances that proves it.

Thanks for taking the time to tell us your side of the story, Marco.