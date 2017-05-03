The Story Behind the Photo | Topher Ingalls – Ste. Julie 2012

By Billy Rainford

The sport needs guys like Topher Ingalls. Hell, it was built on them! A never-say-die attitude with plenty of skill to back up the swagger is what we always got from this California native.

He recently gained notoriety in his post Rockstar Energy MX Nationals life when a promotional video he made for his young real estate career went viral and caught the attention of the local authorities. I’m sure you’ve seen it.

Well, we were thumbing through some old photos today and came across a shot from the 2012 CMRC National at Ste-Julie that caught my eye. It shows Topher sitting in his “pit” in the middle of what appears to be the aftermath of a Cold Creek County concert at the TransCan! There is stuff all over the place, and what’s perfect is the fact that Topher isn’t phased by it one little bit. Or was he?

We sent Topher the photo and asked him what he remembers about it, so here is “The Story Behind the Photo.”

Yeah, Bryar Perry snuck out on me in the middle of the night like the girlfriend you never want. Kid is soft and I wasn’t very pumped on how he handled that. Then I took on Ste-Julie solo. That’s what pops into my head when I see that picture.

I was just privateering it with a bunch of sponsors me and Bryar put together and we were traveling together and helping each other on the line etc.. So, when he bailed I had to man the ship alone. Tough round, for sure.

[After that] I hopped in with the Blazing Wheels boys. They were a God send (pun intended).

I finished [the 2012 series] with them. Heroes, those guys were. I pulled the 3rd in MX2. It was a pretty awesome moment with all the diversity. If you remember, I rode Denaye’s (Denaye Arnett) bike at round 4.

Like I said, the sport needs more guys like this. He kept things fast and colourful. Thanks for taking the time to talk us through this, Topher. Good luck in the future.

If you’re looking for some real estate in the greater San Luis Obisbo, California, area, look him up at Buschur Realty.

Here’s the video of round 4 from Castrol Raceway in Edmonton:

Final 2012 MX2 Standings:

1st – TEDDY MAIER 1st 1st 1st 2nd 1st 2nd 2nd 3rd 1st 406

2nd – JEREMY MEDAGLIA 4th 2nd 2nd 1st 3rd 3rd 3rd 1st 3rd 386 (-20)

3rd – TOPHER INGALLS 11th 3rd 13th 8th 4th 6th 4th 4th 6th 263 (-143)

4th – JARED ALLISON 3rd 7th 5th 5th 6th 9th 5th 8th 4th 261 (-145)

5th – BRAD NAUDITT 9th 6th 3rd 7th 9th 10th 6th 13th 10th 230 (-176)

6th – KAVEN BENOIT 2nd 1st 1st 2nd 2nd 227 (-179)

7th – PARKER ALLISON 5th 10th 6th 10th 12th 7th 7th 7th 11th 219 (-187)

8th – SPENCER KNOWLES 8th 12th 4th 6th 19th 4th 13th 9th 9th 201 (-205)

9th – RICHARD GREY 16th 9th 8th 11th 5th 12th 8th 5th 7th 196 (-210)

10th – DYLAN KAELIN 14th 5th 12th 4th 13th 5th 15th 11th 16th 180 (-226)

