The Story Behind the Photo | Tyler Medaglia 2008 Red Bud AMA National

The Story Behind the Photo | Tyler Medaglia 2008 Red Bud AMA National

By Billy Rainford

Since we had so much fun talking with Marco Dubé the other day when we did an article on his pushing the bike across the finish line at Mission Raceway back in 2003, we’re doing another one today.

We’ve actually got 3 photos to go with what we’re pretty sure was #404 Tyler Medaglia‘s first time racing at Red Bud in Buchanan, Michigan, back in 2008.

Tyler was looking good early in qualifying. He actually put in the 10th fastest time and was going to have a pretty decent gate pick in the 450 class.

Do you remember anything standing out from this summer season in the 450 class? Yes you do:

That was #7 James Stewarts‘ turn to run the table for a perfect season. This was also the round where #800 Mike Alessi had that horrible crash off the ski jump after the start that took him out for the remainder of the summer. That was a scary one, for sure.

Now where were we…

The marquee jump at Red Bud has always been Larocco’s Leap. I spoke to Tyler about it and here’s what he said:

“Ya man. I figured that I’m light and carry enough corner speed that I can jump anything that anyone else has jumped before.

“I heard Josh Hill tell someone that it was 3rd wide open, so that’s what I did.”

Unfortunately, things didn’t end well in the final timed qualifying session for Tyler. Here’s what happened:

“I was actually going really good. I was behind Tim Ferry and he roosted me as we were hitting the finish line and I leaned over to scrub but I was a foot too early and I hooked my peg and ate shit big-time.

“My elbow was so swollen I couldn’t bend my arm.”

Unfortunately, Tyler was a DNS-DNS for his first visit to the famed Michigan track.

Ryan Villopoto went 1-1 in the “Motocross Lites” class and James Stewart went 1-1 in the 450 class.

Thanks for taking this quick trip down memory lane for us, Tyler. Jeremy Medaglia also raced that day, but, as they say in Tales of the Riverbank, “that’s another story…”