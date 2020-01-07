The Story Behind the Photo | Westen Wrozyna 2011 TransCan

By Billy Rainford

With cluttered shelves full of external hard drives dripping with Canadian Motocross memories, I sometimes like to have a look for something unique.

With our ‘The Story Behind the Photo‘ columns we take an old photo that looks like it captured something special or different and ask the subject of that photo to tell the story from their first-hand perspective.

For this one we go back to the 2011 TransCan GNC at Walton Raceway and this “MISS ME?” butt patch on Westen Wrozyna‘s gear.

Here’s how Westen described the situation:

Westen Wrozyna at the 2011 TransCan GNC at Walton Raceway. | Bigwave photo

2011 was the year we really got serious about racing. I spent the whole winter down south training, and with help from Cole (Thompson) and Kyle Thompson I got sponsored by Thor USA. It was a big deal for me at the time.

That spring I raced Daytona Supercross, all the amateur nationals and then all the Loretto Lynn’s qualifiers. My first race back in Canada I was at Muttco Mountain and on the first lap I over-jumped a double and broke my tib/fib. I didn’t make it out to any Walton qualifiers so I was on standby for my two classes, Supermini and 85.

Thor got me some new gear for Walton so we came up with “MISS ME?” for the butt patch, since I didn’t race all summer. I only got into the 85 class and won my first Championship.

I also asked him what he’s been up to and what his plans are for 2020:

I’m at home working trying to save money. The last few months I’ve been sending out resumes and contacting anyone we could think of that might be able to help me out with my racing for the 2020 season. I’ve even considered buying a 450 and moving up, as that might be a more affordable way to go racing, but it’s still really expensive. I am open to any opportunity, but, unfortunately, as of right now I am very sad to say that we will not be racing in 2020.