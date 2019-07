The Throwback Prospect is Available Now! SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the release of our latest 2020 goggle, the Throwback Prospect, which is available from 26th July 2019. The Throwback Prospect goggle is SCOTT’s homage to the golden era of motocross. A time when two-stroke bikes, legendary racers and Day-Glo colours were what it was all about. The eye-catching, retro design of the Throwback Prospect features a black/yellow frame and a pink chrome works AFC lens. The black, yellow and pink strap has an early 90’s design to bring the whole look together. Included in the package is a bonus clear AFC lens, along with a micro-fiber bag. The Throwback Prospect goggle is available now, so grab your set and Defend Your Vision in style! The Prospect goggle features the widest field of vision on the market. With additional features such as 3-layer No Sweat face foam, the innovative SCOTT lens lock system, articulating outriggers, Anti-Fog lens treatment and much more, the Throwback goggle has the perfect mix of retro styling and cutting-edge technology. Check out the product page on our website for the full specs and the marketing page for detailed info for the Prospect goggle. In order to market the release of the Throwback Prospect we are pushing the campaign on the SCOTT website and on all our SCOTT social media channels, together with our athletes. The Throwback Prospect goggles will be worn for the first time by SCOTT athletes such as Justin Barcia at the races this weekend! We encourage all our partners, distributors, subs and anybody who wants to support this campaign to share on social media or other relevant platforms and help spread the hype.