“This Shirt Saves Lives” Auction Set to Open this Wednesday

Feld Entertainment, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Team Up for Special Night at Nashville Supercross

“THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES” Movement Takes Over Nissan Stadium to Support St. Jude, Gives Unforgettable Experiences to St. Jude Families in Attendance

Auction Set to Open on Wednesday for One-of-a-Kind Supercross Merchandise Including an Official 2017 Championship Replica Ring

Nashville, Tenn. – April 8, 2019 – Feld Entertainment, the global leader in live touring family entertainment, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital brought the "THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES" movement to new heights at Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday night. The evening featured one-of-a-kind experiences for St. Jude families, unique team and athlete participation, plus the continued fundraising effort that will continue through the remainder of the season to support the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

St. Jude patient and Ryan Dungey Superfan Gabe walking on the Supercross track at Nissan Stadium in Nashville while Ryan Dungey, Ricky Carmichael and others watch in the background. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Much of this gear, along with autographed items donated by the athletes, will now be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food-because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. The auction is highlighted by big-ticket items from Supercross Champion and St. Jude Partner in Hope Ryan Dungey. Prizes from the Supercross legend include a 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship replica ring and autographed FOX boots and FOX racing gear.

2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship replica ring will become part of the online auction set to open on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Over the years, the Supercross community has rallied around St. Jude, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. This is thanks in part to Dungey. In 2017, he helped launch an inaugural text-to-donate campaign. Last year, Supercross athletes and fans raised more than $100,000.

The season-long fundraising and awareness campaign has been, and will continue to be, showcased during each Monster Energy Supercross race through on-air, digital and social media promotion. The total funds raised for St. Jude during the season will be announced during the live broadcast of the 2019 Supercross Championship at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on May 4.

Fans can join the cause by participating in the text-to-donate campaign. By doing so, they will receive an exclusive “THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES” t-shirt featuring the Supercross logo. Fans can then post their own photos wearing the campaign T-shirt on social media using the hashtag #ThisShirtSavesLives and #supercrosslive.

Fans can become a St. Jude Partner in Hope by texting “SUPER” to 785-833.