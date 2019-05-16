Throwback Thursday | 2012 Calgary MX National Preview

By Billy Rainford

As we get set to head to Calgary for Round 1 of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Series, we thought it may be fun to have a Throwback Thursday look back at our preview of the 2012 event at Wild Rose MX Park.

Ryan Lockhart stepped in to co-host in Kyle Carruthers‘ absence before I headed off to interview Dusty Klatt, Brad Nauditt, Tyler Medaglia, and Parker Allison.

James Lissimore was behind the video camera and did the editing.

2012 was the year I drove the Team GDR Chevy Safari Van out west and almost died 4 times and nearly got murdered once. Good times.