Thursday before A1 Photos

Thursday before A1 Photos

By Billy Rainford

A couple of the PRMX team riders were testing their race bikes at Viney Ranch today in preparation for A1 this Saturday. Hopefully, the rain will hold off and this will be worth it! #75 Cody VanBuskirk and #393 Daniel Herlein put in a few laps. They will both be competing in the 450 class.

I then headed over to Kevin Urqhart‘s Bull Dog MX Training compound to do a Tailgating interview with #160 Jess Pettis and bumped into a whole other mess of Canucks!

Here are a few photos from another beautiful day in Southern California.