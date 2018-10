Thursday Night from Team Canada MXON House

By Billy Rainford

We sit down with Team Canada MXON riders, Tyler Medaglia, Colton Facciotti, and Jess Pettis at the end of the Team Sponsors Meet ‘N Greet. We also sat down with the 4 guys who hopped in an old sedan and made the trek from Vancouver Island with little more than that as a plan.

NB: The intro to the video was sideways (long story) so we pick it up here with Tyler telling the story about testing his bike at a field next door.