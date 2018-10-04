Thursday Photos from Team Canada MXON

By Billy Rainford

Today was the day to head to the off-site spot to pick up media credentials. I’ll be honest, I’ve been doing this a long time and I still get nervous as I make way closer to the lady in the kiosk. For some reason, I’m still surprised when my name actually appears on the list…IN INK!

This year, the process went as smoothly as you could possibly want. I was in and out in record time, and on my way down the road to the track to see what was going on .

With media credentials, I get to park pretty close to the pits – it’s definitely one of the key perks. Of course, I managed to miss the turn and had to continue on the very windy road until I could safely turn around.

I headed back and made the turn into Lot B and gave the first people I passed the obligatory pursed lips nodder and in I went to find parking in the lot.

The place was abuzz with teams getting their pits fully set up and ready for what is about to be one crazy weekend of racing action.

Here are a few photos from today. We just finished another amazing dinner her at Team Canada MXON House. Steak, potatoes, vegetables, salad, and dessert. It was great. Thanks again, Kourtney.