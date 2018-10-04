Thursday Photos from Team Canada MXON
By Billy Rainford
Today was the day to head to the off-site spot to pick up media credentials. I’ll be honest, I’ve been doing this a long time and I still get nervous as I make way closer to the lady in the kiosk. For some reason, I’m still surprised when my name actually appears on the list…IN INK!
This year, the process went as smoothly as you could possibly want. I was in and out in record time, and on my way down the road to the track to see what was going on .
With media credentials, I get to park pretty close to the pits – it’s definitely one of the key perks. Of course, I managed to miss the turn and had to continue on the very windy road until I could safely turn around.
I headed back and made the turn into Lot B and gave the first people I passed the obligatory pursed lips nodder and in I went to find parking in the lot.
The place was abuzz with teams getting their pits fully set up and ready for what is about to be one crazy weekend of racing action.
Here are a few photos from today. We just finished another amazing dinner her at Team Canada MXON House. Steak, potatoes, vegetables, salad, and dessert. It was great. Thanks again, Kourtney.
Canadian Andrew McEwan was the first smiling face I saw when I started my wanderings. Go say hello to him at his display.
There was lots of familiar pits set up, but when I go back for another look Friday I will surely see lots of different and exotic bikes inside. Not all bikes were out for me to shoot photos of, unfortunately.
Rigs were lined up earlier to get in to their spots. They were all pretty much settled when I got there.
The MXON is the time of year for old friends to get re-acquainted. It’s pretty cool.
I don’t have a geography degree, but here’s no way he drove from New Zealand.
I dare anyone to play a drinking game where you have to take a drink every time you hear someone chant, “USA, USA, USA…” this weekend. In fact, I double dog dare ya!
Eli Tomac’s ride. Who’s your money on, Eli or Jeffrey?
Jeremy McGrath has a bike all set up in the red, white, and blue, too.
France is on a streak right now. Those are #2 Dylan Ferrandis’ bikes.
Have you seen Aaron Plessinger’s recent Instagram video? He’s into this.
I looked to my right and was pleasantly surprised to see a familiar rig full of familiar faces.
Josh Snider setting up the Redemption Racing Club MX pit for Team Estonia this weekend.
Then I went to find Team Canada’s pits. They’re using the GDR Fox Racing Honda rig this weekend.
Mike Smith making sure the fuel doesn’t blow away.
Kyle Springman’s new profile pic.
Justin Petker making sure the place has power.
Tyler Medaglia and Christian Huber putting the final touches on the 450.
Tyler headed down the road to someone’s property to make sure the bike was working with the fuel for this race.
He said it definitely felt a bit slower and ran richer.
Amazing Canada-inspired butt patches from Fox Racing Canada for Colton Facciotti. Nice work, Jason Moore.
The starting gate has been moved 90-degrees to the right for this event. Apparently, it was the only way they could fit the nice mechanics’ area in. It will separate the riders nicely before they hit the big ‘ski jump.’
This is actually a look down the usual start, if that make sense to you.
I have to admit, I was sort of looking for the Team Puerto Rico pits. I didn’t find it, but I did see Ryan Sipes as I was leaving.
I then headed back to the house to catch the Team Canada MXON Fan Package autograph signing. I’m guessing those kegs are getting ready for the Sunday night party here.
We’ll start these photos with a classic Scooby-Doo-everyone-laughing photo. That’s Brett and Mel Lee yukking it up with Kourtney.
Austin Watling is the team videographer. I’m sure he’ll come up with a pretty slick edit when this is all said and done.
Here he is again getting the shots.
We have Canadians here from every corner of the country. In fact, one lady drove here all alone in her RV! Nice.
How Canadian is this??!!
We went to a game of shinny and a Motocross of Nations broke out!
What else needs to be said?
Colton, Tyler, and Jess posing with some of the Canadians.
The guys signed a bunch of souvenirs.
Some sweet goggles and a hat for Jess to sign.
Someone give Colton something to sign!
Hey, Tanner Ward, don’t lean on your crutches like that!
Hanging out in the games room. By the way, the humidity is gone and every stink bug has disappeared!
It was a pretty cool deal and I think everyone had a pretty good time.
How do you like Colton’s helmet for the weekend, on the left? OK, I stole that line.
OK, it’s time to hang out with the team sponsors for a few hours here. There’s always something going on here. Kevin Tyler says, “See you at the races…”