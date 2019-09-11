Tickets for 50th Annual DAYTONA SX Go On Sale Friday, Sept. 13

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (September 11, 2019) – Tickets for the historic 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross, scheduled for Saturday night, March 7 at Daytona International Speedway, will go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. ET.

The DAYTONA Supercross, the longest continuous Supercross event in America, will celebrate 50 years in 2020 with former race champions and an extended course that will be a nod to the history of DAYTONA Supercross. The best Supercross riders in the world will battle for a coveted win in this special Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship event.

“The 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross next March will extend – and honor – another of our hallowed traditions at the ՙWorld Center of Racing,’” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “The DAYTONA Supercross started out as an intriguing addition to Bike Week many years ago; it has evolved into a staple of our schedule, a truly iconic event, and a highlight of not only the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season but the motorsports season overall. It is a ‘can’t-miss’ Supercross event, for competitors and fans.”

Tickets for the 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross start at $40. Kids 6-12 are $15 and age 5 and under are free in general admission areas. Trackside Access, which allows fans to view the race while standing on the frontstretch of the 2.5-mile tri-oval, is available for an additional $20; kids 5 and under are free. Fans can also access the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pits for free during the day with the purchase of a race-day ticket.

Back for the second straight year, The Roost is available for $90 per ticket, providing course-side seating that delivers some of the closest access on the circuit and includes the Trackside Access upgrade. Hospitality packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge and President’s Row, infield car parking and Bike Week camping packages, are also on sale. Other Bike Week at Daytona International Speedway event tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The grueling and challenging course that riders will face will be designed by five-time event champion Ricky Carmichael for the 13th consecutive year. While the course will be unveiled at a later date, Carmichael’s course design will include elements from past DAYTONA courses.

All Daytona International Speedway event tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or going online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

