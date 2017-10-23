ELLENTON, Fla., (October 23, 2017) – Feld Entertainment® announced that tickets for AMSOIL Arenacross, the most intense indoor professional motorcycle racing on the planet, will go on sale tomorrow, October 24. AMSOIL Arenacross is one of the most extreme racing environments in the world with top professional athletes competing on man-made, custom-designed tracks built inside the country’s most well-known arenas for 12 nights of fierce, high-flying motorcycle racing competition.

This year’s AMSOIL Arenacross season, which will kick off at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday, January 6, travels to 11 states in 2018, from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, plus a stop in Florence, S.C. for the first time ever. The series will then swing through the Northwest, stopping in Colorado, Idaho and Oregon, before returning to Las Vegas to crown a champion on May 4.

One of the best-kept secrets of AMSOIL Arenacross is the fully-engaging environment for the fans with the pre-race Monster Energy-fueled Track Party. Fans can walk over obstacles sculpted from 3,000 tons of dirt brought in for each race, compete in a Thor gear change contest, win swag and get an up-close look at the highly-talented professional athletes and their motorcycles used to soar through the air at unimaginable heights and speeds.

While Saturday is all about these fearless two-wheeled professionals who will compete in 2018 against the reigning two-time AMSOIL Arenacross champion, Gavin Faith, Sunday will also feature a full day of racing as AMSOIL Arenacross offers the sport’s only developmental platform for amateur racing. Fans can expect to see hundreds of the fastest amateur athletes testing their skills across 27 classes on the same arena-sized tracks as the professionals.

Last year’s AMSOIL Arenacross season saw double-digit audience growth across its digital platforms, with Instagram showing the highest increase at 46 percent followed by Facebook at 24 percent year over year. This double-digit momentum is expected to continue as fans will be able to tune into AMSOIL Arenacross on FS1 for the fifth straight year.