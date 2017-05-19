Tickets to the 2017 Monster Energy MXGP of USA On Sale Now

Tickets to the 2017 Monster Energy MXGP of USA On Sale Now

International Talent Battles America’s Fastest Racers on Labor Day Weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (May 19, 2017) – After the much anticipated announcement that the Monster Energy MXGP of USA would be held at the renowned Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, Unlimited Sports MX and MX Sports are pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale.

The Labor Day Weekend event will serve as Round 17 of the 20-race world championship circuit. The Monster Energy MXGP of USA will host the world’s fastest racers as the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross teams take on the FIM World Motocross Championship MXGP teams in a global battle set to go down in the Sunshine State, September 2 and 3. Current points leader and multi-time world champion, Italy’s Antonio Cairoli, will take on some of the biggest names in American motocross as he looks to secure his ninth MXGP world title.



With a rich history of hosting professional racing dating back to the eighties, as well as hosting one of the premier amateur races in the country (the annual Winter Olympics held Thanksgiving Week), Gatorback Cycle Park is the perfect fit for an international showdown of motocross. Gatorback opened its gate to the world of amateur motocross in 1973 and hosted its first professional program later that year with the AMA Winter-Am’s. The facility went on to host AMA Motocross Nationals from 1983-1997 annually. It was at this iconic venue where Frenchman Jean Michel Bayle won his first motocross national in 1989.

World Championship qualifying will take place Saturday, September 2nd, with main motos to follow Sunday, September 3rd. Amateur racing will round-out the event, making for an action-packed weekend of racing for all ages. Racing will kick-off Friday with the first round of the 35th Florida Gold Cup Series. Amateur racing will continue Saturday night with Supercross qualifying, followed by Sunday’s main events. An open ride day will wrap-up the weekend on Monday, September 4.

Tickets range from multi-day general admission passes starting Thursday, to Sunday-only main event tickets at $40 for adults, $20 kids (6-11). Several VIP upgrade opportunities are available in limited quantities, as well as Pit Pass and camping options. The MXGP of USA will take to American soil on Labor Day weekend, September 2 and 3. To purchase a ticket, click HERE.

For additional information on the MXGP of USA visit the official website at www.mxgpusa.com or call (407) 496-2440. Also follow the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.

