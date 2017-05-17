Top Riders Added to FXR Support Program for Rockstar MX Nationals

By Billy Rainford

Direct Motocross has just learned of a few top riders added to the already competitive list of names competing in the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals.

As a title sponsor of the series, FXR will have a major presence in the pits with a retail section to service riders and fans. Added to that, this season they will be pitting a rather impressive stable of riders in their pit area.

At round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC, Sunday, June 4th, look for these title contenders to be on the line representing the FXR brand:

MX2:

Nolan Heppner – (USA) YAM

Heppner showed he had the speed when he showed up in Regina last season and led a 250 moto early before crashing out. Watch for Nolan to race the west rounds and then make a decision on the rest of the series.

Geran Stapleton – (AUS) HON

Watch for this Australian champ to turn some heads.

Marky Worth – (USA) YAM

Marky Worth came into last season with very little seat time and didn’t have the showing he would have liked. Watch for Marky to race the west rounds and then make a decision on the rest of the series.

MX1:

Ryan Millar – (CAN) YAM

Easily one of the most naturally-gifted riders the sport has seen, Ryan comes into the 2017 as a new man. With a growing family and changed priorities, it will be interesting to see how the Manitoba native fairs with this new attitude. He plans on racing all 10 rounds.

Mike Brown – (USA) HUS

A rider who needs no introduction, Mike Brown always brings with him the skill and experience to be a front-runner. His plan is to be at the first 2 rounds.

Austin Politelli – (USA) YAM

As a former MX2 champion, Austin has always had the speed to win here in Canada. Watch for him at the first 2 rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and then the first 4 rounds of our nationals. He will then evaluate his situation and decide on the eastern rounds.

Also, watch for additional FXR riders to be on the line for select rounds when the series heads east, including: Alex Ray, Heath Harrison, and Jason Brooks.

These riders will definitely make things interesting when the gate drops in less than 3 weeks.