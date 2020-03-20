Toronto Spring Motorcycle Show Canceled

After discussions with the International Centre and in compliance with the Ontario Government’s announcement prohibiting large public gatherings due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the 2020 Spring Motorcycle Show scheduled for April 4 & 5 is now cancelled.

The health and well-being of our staff, volunteers, exhibitors and our loyal attending audience is of utmost importance. We hope everyone stays well and we look forward to when we can get together again to share our love of Motorcycling.

Those who have purchased advance tickets will be notified by email regarding refunds.

Show Management will contact exhibitors shortly with further information.Thank you for your understanding and support.

We look forward to seeing you at the 2021 Toronto International Spring Motorcycle Show.

Peter Derry, Show Manager

Toronto International Spring Motorcycle Show

April – International Centre – Toronto

www.motorcyclespringshow.com