Toronto Spring Motorcycle Show | Desiree Adams – Motorcyclist of the Year

The 31st Toronto International Spring Motorcycle Show recognizes Desiree Adams as Motorcyclist of the Year! Desiree’s father gave her a motorcycle when she was 16 years old. This would turn out to be a life changing experience for Desiree.



A move to California to the mecca of the motocross scene would transcend her to a world of freedom from a challenging family life.



Desiree found her passion and pursued it to the fullest…she had found nirvana.



Returning to Canada Desiree began a new journey…on her own, with limited family support and little opportunity to ride. Her travels were challenging if not disparaging. Against all odds, Desiree overcame all obstacles and began a successful modelling career.



As fate would have it, she met her fiancé, a pro motocross rider, and her passion resumed. Desiree went on to ride, race and inspire thousands of her social media followers, female riders, racers and kids to try harder and be the best they can be.



A true motorcycling ambassador, Desiree’s journey came to an end far too soon.



