Travis Pastrana Joins Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team

Actionsports Legend and Stunt Performer Hits the High Seas in 2020

RIVIERA BEACH, FL (FEB 2020) – X Games, Supercross, motocross, rally racing, NASCAR and record-breaking stunts…he’s done them all. In 2020, actionsports legend Travis Pastrana will share the cockpit of the 47-foot Miss GEICO Victory catamaran with world champion throttleman Sir Steve Curtis. Together, they will seek to clinch a world championship title during the 2020 World Offshore Championship Series.

Pastrana plans to utilize his long-honed skills developed while racing on dirt courses, as he transitions to a liquid track with constantly changing conditions.

“Challenging myself on the highest possible level while having fun with some of the most passionate people on earth has been the foundation of my racing career,” said Pastrana. “Last year, I had the opportunity to race my good friend Brit Lilly’s offshore powerboat, and was introduced to the world of offshore racing. I am excited to learn from the best with the Miss GEICO team and see what running through the waves at 160 mph feels like.”

“As an expert in off-road motorcycle racing, Travis’ ability to adjust to changes in the terrain will translate perfectly as the driver for the Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team,” Steve Curtis said. “With the increasing level of talent in the Class ONE race series, competition is at an all-time high. The 2020 season is guaranteed to showcase some of the best action ever seen in the sport of offshore racing.”

Class ONE boats will compete in six world class races during the upcoming season. Stops include events in Cocoa Beach, FL; St. Pete Beach, FL; Sarasota, FL; St. Clair, MI; Michigan City, IN; and Fort Myers Beach, FL.

Class ONE consists of the fastest race boats in the world. These boats weigh exactly 11,750 pounds with sealed 1100 horsepower twin race engines governed by Mercury Racing to ensure fair competition. All of the teams use the same propeller dimensions. The 47-foot-long Miss GEICO Victory catamaran is made of carbon and Kevlar for high performance and can reach top speeds of 160 mph.

When Pastrana is unable to attend a race, American Powerboat Association (APBA) Hall of Champions Inductee Brit Lilly will occupy the driver’s seat next to Curtis. “Having the chance to race with the Miss GEICO Team is the top honor in our sport,” said Lilly. “There is no bigger or better team out there. I couldn’t be more excited to have this opportunity to drive the baddest cat on the water. I’m so pumped to learn from all the greats on the GEICO team. The 2020 season should be one for the record books.”

With identical boat weights, engine horsepower, and propeller sizes, Travis, Brit, and Steve will work closely with world renowned crew chief, Gary Stray, to make adjustments the boat setup, propeller pitch, and plans for precise course management. The Miss GEICO Team is expected to make numerous appearances on the winner’s podium during the 2020 season.

For the latest updates on the OFFICIAL Miss GEICO Racing, follow the team on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MISSGEICOTEAMUSA/ or visit the team’s website at http://www.missgeicoracing.com.

