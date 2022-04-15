Triple Crown back to Full Series

There’s nothing wrong with things taking time. The 2022 Triple Crown Series MXTour is ready to go.

In 2020 and 2021 we saw a ‘bubble’ of a series for the on-going pandemic, but for 2022 WE ARE BACK to a Full West to East series. Since the 2019 series concluded in October of that year, the Triple Crown Series has only left the province of Ontario once (Deschambault, QC), but Jetwerx and MRC are thrilled to finally visit tracks that were originally slated for the 2020 Series, (Kamloops, Drumheller, Pilot Mound). We feel these tracks will add so much to the series, and look forward to hosting National races in those cities.

“It’s been an absolute challenge for the last two years,” shares Jetwerx COO Kyle Thompson. “We have lost a couple good years of going out west and our young talented riders in the Western provinces have suffered too long. Going back to a Full Series is without a doubt our number one priority. The tracks deserve it, the riders deserve it and of course the fans deserve to see the best talent in Canada at their local track.”

Western Pro registration starts today at www.triplecrownseries.ca or find links below. Amateur riders can register for WCAN through Future West. The Parts Canada Amateur Open events at Prairie Hill and DORVA MX will be open early May. The 2022 Pro Package and Rulebook also available at the Triple Crown site, www.mrcracing.com or find links below.

2022 Schedule