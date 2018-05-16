TUCKER HIBBERT RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL SNOCROSS RACING

May 16, 2018 – After 25 years of chasing checkered flags in snowmobile competition, Tucker Hibbert today announced that he’s reached the finish line of his remarkable racing career. The 33-year-old from Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, is now officially retired as a professional snocross racer.

“It’s time for me to retire from professional snocross racing,” Hibbert said. “It’s been a great career and now is the right time to move on. I’m healthy and happy. I’ve accomplished my goals, which were to do my best and enjoy the process of working hard with the people around me. We just finished a great season where I felt as good as I ever have and won my 11th Championship.”

Reflecting on his career, he added, “I’ve dedicated a huge part of my life to racing snowmobiles. I’m thankful for the lessons and experiences that racing provided me over the years. It’s been an incredible ride.”

Hibbert leaves the sport as the most decorated racer in snocross history. He began racing snowmobiles as an amateur at age 8, won his first X Games gold medal at 15 and turned professional at age 16. In his 18 years as a professional snocross racer, Hibbert won 138 of the 235 Pro National events he entered in addition to 11 Pro Championship titles, 10 X Games gold medals and two World Championship titles.

Hibbert’s storied career is a testament to the talent, determination and hard work of his own as well as those who were integral to Team 68 over the years.

“Working hard, as a team, has been the most rewarding part of racing,” Hibbert said. “There are so many amazing people who have played a role in my career. I’ve been fortunate to work with some extremely talented, dedicated and all-around good people. I’ll cherish the memories we’ve all made together for the rest of my life.”

The team’s success was also the result of the support given by key sponsors. “I’m proud of the relationships we’ve built with the brands that have supported me,” he said. “Many of them were career long sponsors and that’s something I’m really thankful for.”

Hibbert also credits his fans, saying: “I’m blessed to have met a lot of great people through racing. Their energy and excitement helped push me to do my best. I truly thank all of them for their passion and support.”

Hibbert’s retirement from professional snocross is effective immediately. He is currently working on event opportunities at which he can personally thank his fans, sponsors and the snowmobile racing community for their contribution to his career.

TUCKER HIBBERT CAREER SNOCROSS STATISTICS, CREW & SPONSORS

PRO NATIONAL SNOCROSS

11 Championships

2018: ISOC Pro*

2016: ISOC Pro Open

2015: ISOC Pro Open

2014: ISOC Pro Open

2013: ISOC Pro Open

2011: ISOC Pro Open & Pro Stock**

2008: WPSA Pro Stock

2002: WSA Pro Open & Pro Stock

2001: WSA Pro Open

235 Starts

138 Wins

179 Podium Finishes

213 Top-10 Finishes

* For the 2018 season, the Pro Open class was renamed as Pro to align with race sled technical changes.

** 2011 was the final year the Pro Stock class was contested.

14 X GAMES SNOCROSS MEDALS

10 Gold Medals

2016: Gold

2015: Gold

2014: Gold

2013: Gold

2011: Gold

2010: Gold

2009: Gold

2008: Gold

2007: Gold

2000: Gold

3 Silver Medals

2005: Silver

2004: Silver

2002: Silver

1 Bronze Medal

2003: Bronze

WORLD EVENTS

2012 FIM Snocross World Champion – Semigorje, Russia

2010 FIM Snocross World Champion – Mala, Sweden

2013 Clash of Nations Pro Open Champion – Falun, Sweden

SEMI-PRO NATIONAL

2 Championships

2000: WSA Semi-Pro Open & Semi-Pro Stock

24 Starts

19 Wins

SPECIAL AWARDS

ESPY Award Best Male Action Sports Athlete Nominee – 2011, 2014 & 2015

National Snocross Fan Favorite Rider – 2014, 2015 & 2017

Snow Week Racer of the Year – 2001

SledRacer.com Racer of the Year – 2011

RideX365 Racer of the Year – 2016

CREWMEMBERS

Current: Kirk Hibbert, Robby Dahlen, Mandi Hibbert, Steve Houle, Garth Kaufman, Kevin Krocak, John Hanson, Teresa Hibbert, Roger Skime, Kelland Bjerke and Jeff Tweet

Past: Russ Ebert, Dan Ebert, Joni Ebert, Fred Olson, Joel Dahlen, Paul Engelstad, Paul Abrahamson, Belinda Abrahamson, MacKinzie Engelstad, Ashley Rambow, Milt Vansickle, Dean Turcotte and Jim Burton

Additional integral individuals: Mike Kloety, Rory Beckman, Corey Berberich, Mike Burgad, Eddie Casillas, Brian Dick, Tim Easley, Logan Christian, Dwight Christian, Stuart Christian, Jeremy Houle, Blair Morgan, Troy Halverson, Ron Black, Mark Jolstad, Don Fugelseth, Joey Hallstrom, Dawn Haugen, Michelle McCraw, Rod Foss, Jeff Olson, Greg Spaulding, Kent Geffre, Mark Geffre, Ben Langaas, Mike Larson, Ron Bergman, Ken Fredrickson, Dayne Efta, Brian “Hector” Olsen, Jeff Poole, Tom Farnsworth, McKale Evenson, Dick Linke, Chris Twomey, John Sandberg, Brian Rust, Wayne Scholl, Wes Selby, Al Shimpa and Brian Sturgeon

SPONSORS

Current: Monster Energy, Arctic Cat, Ram Trucks, Arcticwear, Stud Boy, FLY Helmets, Speedwerx, FOX, Rigid LED Lighting, Kicker Audio, C-TEC2 Synthetic Oil, POD Knee Braces, Digital Ink Design & Graphics and TekVest

Past: Bosch Tools, Hot Stuff Pizza, CTi, Leatt, SPY Optic, Castle X Racewear, Shock Doctor, AP Designs, Troy Lee Designs, Sportech, One Industries, Utopia Goggles, OGIO, Scott Goggles, Custom Stripes, C&A Pro Skis, D&D Racing, Sinasalo, RCS, Bernardo Painting, HJC, Pro Concepts, Pro-Vue and Universal Screenprint