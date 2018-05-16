TUCKER HIBBERT RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL SNOCROSS RACING
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 16, 2018 – After 25 years of chasing checkered flags in snowmobile competition, Tucker Hibbert today announced that he’s reached the finish line of his remarkable racing career. The 33-year-old from Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, is now officially retired as a professional snocross racer.
“It’s time for me to retire from professional snocross racing,” Hibbert said. “It’s been a great career and now is the right time to move on. I’m healthy and happy. I’ve accomplished my goals, which were to do my best and enjoy the process of working hard with the people around me. We just finished a great season where I felt as good as I ever have and won my 11th Championship.”
Reflecting on his career, he added, “I’ve dedicated a huge part of my life to racing snowmobiles. I’m thankful for the lessons and experiences that racing provided me over the years. It’s been an incredible ride.”
Hibbert leaves the sport as the most decorated racer in snocross history. He began racing snowmobiles as an amateur at age 8, won his first X Games gold medal at 15 and turned professional at age 16. In his 18 years as a professional snocross racer, Hibbert won 138 of the 235 Pro National events he entered in addition to 11 Pro Championship titles, 10 X Games gold medals and two World Championship titles.
Hibbert’s storied career is a testament to the talent, determination and hard work of his own as well as those who were integral to Team 68 over the years.
“Working hard, as a team, has been the most rewarding part of racing,” Hibbert said. “There are so many amazing people who have played a role in my career. I’ve been fortunate to work with some extremely talented, dedicated and all-around good people. I’ll cherish the memories we’ve all made together for the rest of my life.”
The team’s success was also the result of the support given by key sponsors. “I’m proud of the relationships we’ve built with the brands that have supported me,” he said. “Many of them were career long sponsors and that’s something I’m really thankful for.”
Hibbert also credits his fans, saying: “I’m blessed to have met a lot of great people through racing. Their energy and excitement helped push me to do my best. I truly thank all of them for their passion and support.”
Hibbert’s retirement from professional snocross is effective immediately. He is currently working on event opportunities at which he can personally thank his fans, sponsors and the snowmobile racing community for their contribution to his career.
TUCKER HIBBERT CAREER SNOCROSS STATISTICS, CREW & SPONSORS
PRO NATIONAL SNOCROSS
11 Championships
2018: ISOC Pro*
2016: ISOC Pro Open
2015: ISOC Pro Open
2014: ISOC Pro Open
2013: ISOC Pro Open
2011: ISOC Pro Open & Pro Stock**
2008: WPSA Pro Stock
2002: WSA Pro Open & Pro Stock
2001: WSA Pro Open
235 Starts
138 Wins
179 Podium Finishes
213 Top-10 Finishes
* For the 2018 season, the Pro Open class was renamed as Pro to align with race sled technical changes.
** 2011 was the final year the Pro Stock class was contested.
14 X GAMES SNOCROSS MEDALS
10 Gold Medals
2016: Gold
2015: Gold
2014: Gold
2013: Gold
2011: Gold
2010: Gold
2009: Gold
2008: Gold
2007: Gold
2000: Gold
3 Silver Medals
2005: Silver
2004: Silver
2002: Silver
1 Bronze Medal
2003: Bronze
WORLD EVENTS
2012 FIM Snocross World Champion – Semigorje, Russia
2010 FIM Snocross World Champion – Mala, Sweden
2013 Clash of Nations Pro Open Champion – Falun, Sweden
SEMI-PRO NATIONAL
2 Championships
2000: WSA Semi-Pro Open & Semi-Pro Stock
24 Starts
19 Wins
SPECIAL AWARDS
ESPY Award Best Male Action Sports Athlete Nominee – 2011, 2014 & 2015
National Snocross Fan Favorite Rider – 2014, 2015 & 2017
Snow Week Racer of the Year – 2001
SledRacer.com Racer of the Year – 2011
RideX365 Racer of the Year – 2016
CREWMEMBERS
Current: Kirk Hibbert, Robby Dahlen, Mandi Hibbert, Steve Houle, Garth Kaufman, Kevin Krocak, John Hanson, Teresa Hibbert, Roger Skime, Kelland Bjerke and Jeff Tweet
Past: Russ Ebert, Dan Ebert, Joni Ebert, Fred Olson, Joel Dahlen, Paul Engelstad, Paul Abrahamson, Belinda Abrahamson, MacKinzie Engelstad, Ashley Rambow, Milt Vansickle, Dean Turcotte and Jim Burton
Additional integral individuals: Mike Kloety, Rory Beckman, Corey Berberich, Mike Burgad, Eddie Casillas, Brian Dick, Tim Easley, Logan Christian, Dwight Christian, Stuart Christian, Jeremy Houle, Blair Morgan, Troy Halverson, Ron Black, Mark Jolstad, Don Fugelseth, Joey Hallstrom, Dawn Haugen, Michelle McCraw, Rod Foss, Jeff Olson, Greg Spaulding, Kent Geffre, Mark Geffre, Ben Langaas, Mike Larson, Ron Bergman, Ken Fredrickson, Dayne Efta, Brian “Hector” Olsen, Jeff Poole, Tom Farnsworth, McKale Evenson, Dick Linke, Chris Twomey, John Sandberg, Brian Rust, Wayne Scholl, Wes Selby, Al Shimpa and Brian Sturgeon
SPONSORS
Current: Monster Energy, Arctic Cat, Ram Trucks, Arcticwear, Stud Boy, FLY Helmets, Speedwerx, FOX, Rigid LED Lighting, Kicker Audio, C-TEC2 Synthetic Oil, POD Knee Braces, Digital Ink Design & Graphics and TekVest
Past: Bosch Tools, Hot Stuff Pizza, CTi, Leatt, SPY Optic, Castle X Racewear, Shock Doctor, AP Designs, Troy Lee Designs, Sportech, One Industries, Utopia Goggles, OGIO, Scott Goggles, Custom Stripes, C&A Pro Skis, D&D Racing, Sinasalo, RCS, Bernardo Painting, HJC, Pro Concepts, Pro-Vue and Universal Screenprint