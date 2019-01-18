Two Tales | Brandon Gourlay vs Anthony Spadaccini

Two Tales | Brandon Gourlay vs Anthony Spadaccini

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

In this installment of TWO TALES, we travel East in Ontario to talk to Brandon Gourlay and Anthony Spadaccini.

These two racers didn’t light the world on fire coming through the ranks, they made it to the Pro class and secured National numbers on hard work and dedication. Of course, that’s not to say they aren’t super talented, as we all know how hard it is to succeed in this very difficult sport.

Have a read and get to know these 2 beauties from the East.

Name:

Anthony Spadaccini

Brandon Gourlay

Age:

AS: 21

BG: 21

Hometown:

AS: Cumberland, Ontario

BG: Beachburg Ontario

Number:

AS: 43

BG: 99

Current Bike:

AS: YZ 250f

BG: KX450

Years racing?

AS: 13

BG: 17 year minus 1 year when Jimbo (Brandon’s dad, James Gourlay) sold my bikes because I wouldn’t hit any jumps with a gap.

Year Turned Pro:

AS: 2018

BG: 2017

How did you get started racing?

AS: I tried a bunch of different sports and nothing really clicked. One day, my mom asked me if I wanted to try Motocross. Next thing my parents knew I was picking it up pretty quick.

BG: Jimbo bought me a clapped out JR50 and put snowmobile shocks on it so I could jump it like a KTM50.

Best memory racing?

AS: My 8th finish this year at McNabb Valley.

BG: Anytime I have fallen on a start and come back to win.

Biggest accomplishment to date?

AS: Also, my 8th place finish in Manitoba .

BG: Jumping the death gap at Deschambault only because I think Jimbo was going to sell my bikes on me ( even though I buy them now ) like in 2008, if I didn’t do it. Also, graduating high school is up there (Laughs).

What is the hardest thing about racing a motorcycle?

AS: Whoops, they’re pretty intimidating.

BG: Trying to touch the ground.

What’s the best thing about racing?

AS: Riding all the tracks all throughout Canada.

BG: Winning.

What’s the worst thing about racing?

AS: Dealing with bike problems or malfunctions.

BG: Roost and it uses up all my tokens (money).

What are your racing career goals?

AS: To get on a factory team and take it from there.

BG: Drag on the dream as long as possible and get better each ride.

What is your plan after racing?

AS: Most likely getting into the construction trades.

BG: I want to become a well established high performance engine builder.

Who was your favourite rider growing up?

AS: James Stewart, mainly because he’s a risk taker.

BG: The GOAT (Ricky Carmichael).

Who is your favourite current rider?

AS: Antonio Cairoli. He’s next level!

BG: Gautier Paulin or Hanny (Josh Hansen), both silky smooth.

Favourite bike of all time?

AS: The 2019 450 is great.

BG: James Stewart’s KX125’s.

Favourite place to be?

AS: Almost anywhere in Europe.

BG: In the lead is ideal.

Least favourite place to be?

AS: I don’t think I really have a least favourite.

BG: Walmart on Christmas holidays or the back of the staging line.

Favourite movie of all time?

AS: “Fury.” Love WW2 stuff.

BG: Ace Ventura, When Nature Calls.

Who would play you in a movie and why?

AS: Leonardo Dicaprio. Amazing actor and I’ve been told I look like him (Laughs).

BG: I’m not smart enough to figure this question out.

Favourite song right now?

AS: “Legend” by G-eazy.

BG: Pirates 2009 by Bullets and Octane ( MX vs ATV unleashed tune).

Favourite non-moto sport and team?

AS: Soccer.

BG: Snowmobile ice oval racing. Ottawa Senators suck but they are local so I usually use them to play NHL.

Favourite food?

AS: Pollo Potofino.

BG: Sweet potato casserole.

Favourite drink?

AS: Carbonated water

BG: Blue Powerade.

Dream car?

AS: “La Ferrari” Ferrari.

BG: VW Diesel mini truck.

Your daily driver now?

AS: Chevy truck.

BG: ’05 Ford Ranger.

Last person that really annoyed you?

AS: People that do 90km per hour in the fast lane.

BG: This is the easiest question of the interview……. Bjorn Viney (Laughs).

Last person that intimidated you?

AS: Colleen (Millsaps) from MTF.

BG: Jimbo, when I told him dinner was junk.

One talent you wish you had?

AS: Being about to ride a horse decently good so my girlfriend doesn’t laugh at me (Laughs).

BG: Math wizard.

One thing about yourself that would surprise people?

AS: I’m actually kind of old fashioned.

BG: I like math and numbers.

One interesting or unique thing about your hometown?

AS: There’s nothing to interesting out here in Cumberland (Laughs).

BG: Freestyle kayaking is very popular and it held the world championships here. I’ve never even tried it…… I can hardly swim.

Have you ever pulled chicks solely on the fact that you race motocross?

AS: Yes, I met my current girlfriend riding at a track. I guess you can say chicks dig it.

BG: I don’t know how to do that.

Who’s in your regular crew?

AS: All the guys from SDL (Sand Del Lee).

BG: I’m all over the map. I try to keep everyone I know happy and friendly and spread the love (Laughs).

Words to live by?

AS: The higher you climb, the better the view.

BG: Keep it simple.

Who do you want to thank?

AS: I’d like to thank everyone from MX101, Powersports Canada, FXR, Yamaha Motor Canada, my parents, my friends and family, and everyone that backs me!

BG: Jimbo (dad) and his crusty wife, Deidre (this is a joke), Brogan Maynard, Broadhurst family, the local legend, Raj, and all my good friends and family that keep the dream alive.